Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to speak at NAU commencements

May 10, 2023, 9:13 AM

Bill Gates attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kam...

Bill Gates attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Northern Arizona University commencements are this week, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be in Flagstaff to speak to some of the graduating students.

He will address the graduating classes for the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences and the College of the Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences.

Gates said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that he does not give many commencement speeches, but he saw something unique in NAU’s operations that he clamored for more of in the United States.

“In America, the value of a degree from any given school is traditionally thought about in terms of how prestigious and exclusive the school is,” Gates said. “In general, conversations about higher education tend to focus more on the students’ input than the school’s output. … Ironically, the more students a school accepts and the easier it is to attend and graduate from, the lower that school has traditionally been ranked.

RELATED STORIES

“That’s an inverted incentive if ever one existed. America’s world-class schools are one of our greatest strengths, yet we rank 14th among G20 countries in our percentage of 25-to-34-year-olds with a higher education.”

Gates praised NAU’s student mobility, diversity and services that allow more students finish school.

He singled out the universal admissions program that redirects students who do not get accepted to apply to a community college with the guarantee they will be admitted as a transfer.

Gates also pointed to the Access2Excellence program, which guarantees tuition coverage for undergraduate in-state students with family incomes up to $65,000.

“NAU has also secured millions in scholarships and advising services for community college students who intend to transfer to NAU and helped identify academic pathways that prepare those students for Arizona’s high-skills, high-demand and high-wage jobs,” Gates said.

“… I can’t wait to be in Flagstaff and take it all in up close.”

The commencements for the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences and the College of the Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences are Saturday at 3 p.m.

The ceremonies will air live on Facebook and YouTube.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)...

Kevin Stone

1 block down: Phoenix starts cleanup of Zone homeless encampment

The city of Phoenix and partner agencies started the laborious process of cleaning up the sprawling downtown-area homeless encampment known as the Zone.

12 hours ago

Travis Szydelko (Glendale Police Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Christmas Day burglary of Phoenix firefighters’ home

A suspect was arrested in a Christmas Day burglary of the home of a pair of Phoenix firefighters, authorities said Wednesday.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Tempe police officer shoots, wounds man suspected of shoplifting from Walmart

A Tempe police officer shot and wounded a man suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart on Tuesday night, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Rendering)...

Kevin Stone

North Phoenix resort transforms pool area into AquaRidge WaterPark

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is upping its pool game with a water park that features three multistory slides, an enhanced lazy river and more.

12 hours ago

(Abrazo Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man survives ‘widowmaker’ heart attack hours after daughter’s birth in Glendale

Justin Elms of Peoria survived a near total blockage in his heart hours after his daughter, June, was born at a Glendale hospital in March. 

12 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to speak at NAU commencements