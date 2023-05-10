Close
ARIZONA NEWS

North Phoenix resort transforms pool area into AquaRidge WaterPark

May 10, 2023, 4:35 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A north Phoenix resort is upping its pool game with a water park that features three multistory slides, an enhanced lazy river and other luxury amenities.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa poured $18 million into its pool transformation, part of $80 million in updates across the 950-room property, the hotel said in a press release Monday.

The 140,000-square-foot AquaRidge WaterPark is set to debut mid-summer, according to the release.

The park will feature two water slides for thrill-seekers, Gullywasher and The Drop, and one called Little Eddy for beginners. It also has a new outdoor snack zone, Havasu Bar & Bites.

Hotel guests can reserve premium day suites or cabanas along the upgraded Canyon Creek Lazy River, which surrounds the new Splash Island active family area.

RELATED STORIES

The resort also refreshed its Wildfire Grove area, which has two pools, cabanas, plush chaise lounge chairs and a pool bar that serves food and drinks.

There’s more to come later this summer, when the hotel debuts the Sedona Springs sanctuary area and the adults-only Sky Island.

Sky Island will feature an infinity edge plunge pool and hot tub and have an area for weddings and other privates.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is located near Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive, just north of the Desert Ridge Marketplace shopping center.

