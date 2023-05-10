Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Union High School District names interim superintendent for 2023-24

May 10, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Union High School District)

PHOENIX — The governing board of the Phoenix Union High School District has unanimously approved Thea Andrade to serve as its interim superintendent for 2023-24.

Andrade, who is currently the district’s chief advancement officer, has worked in public education for more than 30 years.

She will begin serving as interim superintendent on June 2.

“It is an honor to serve our incredible students, staff and families,” Andrade said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the governing board, our educators, students and families to continue moving the district forward.”

Andrade will replace Chad Gestson, who recently departed the position to serve as the founder and inaugural executive director of the Arizona Institute for Education and the Economy at Northern Arizona University.

Andrade is the first female superintendent in Phoenix Union High School District’s nearly 130-year history.

A Boston native, Andrade has made Phoenix her home for the past three decades.

“Ms. Andrade has a proven track record of successfully reaching young people,” Naketa Ross, the district’s governing board president, said in the release.

“Her experience, compassion, and love for our students and families gives the Board full confidence in her ability to succeed. We are excited to work alongside her in this role.”

