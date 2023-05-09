Close
Jet’s Pizza expands in the Valley with opening of 4th location in Tempe

May 9, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Jet's Pizza Photo)

(Jet's Pizza Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Detroit-based Jet’s Pizza is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of a Tempe location.

The Tempe Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony near Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive at noon on Saturday, according to a press release.

Customers can purchase a 4-corner pizza with one topping for $2.99 until supplies last at the event celebrating the opening of the fourth Valley shop.

Jet’s Pizza, which boasts a square-shaped pizza with a thick, crunchy crust, opened in metro Phoenix last month.

“When we decided to open a pizza store, there was never a question of what brand it would be. We wanted to sell a great pizza that we could deliver to customers with the utmost confidence that the are getting a great product,” Gail and Jim Frenak, franchise owners of Jet’s Pizza in Tempe, said in the release.

“As soon as you bite into our Detroit-style pizza, you’ll be hooked. We can’t wait to watch as Tempe falls in love with Jet’s.”

The store is open from noon to 9 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Its menu consists of wings, calzones, salads and pizzas. Guests have the option to purchase other crust-styles, including cauliflower and thin crust.

Diners can order at the store for carry-out, through the Jet’s Pizza app/online, by text message or phone.

There are four Jet’s Pizza locations in the Valley, including in Chandler, Glendale and Phoenix.

A fifth location is underway in Gilbert near Higley and Baseline roads, but an opening date hasn’t been set.

Brothers John and Eugene Jetts started the business in suburban Detroit in 1978. The chain now has more than 400 stores in 20 states.

