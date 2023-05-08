Chandler plans to make sewer pipe, manhole improvements

PHOENIX — The city of Chandler plans to rehabilitate or repair sewer pipes and manholes near the intersection of Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard, and in Dobson Road north of Galveston Street.

The project is slated to begin later this month and last until August.

The sewer infrastructure in this area ranges from 35 to 50 years old, according to the city’s website.

The city also plans to install new waterline and service connections along Chandler Boulevard, from Dobson Road to Chippewa Place on the north side and to Meadows Drive on the south side.

The city’s Wastewater Sewer Assessment Program, which evaluates, prioritizes and makes needed repairs to sewer pipes and manholes, studied this area and identified the need for improvements.

In addition, water mains prioritized for replacement in the 2018 Water Master Plan will also be replaced from west of Dobson Road on Chandler Boulevard east to Chippewa Place.

During this project, roads are expected to remain open but with lane or turn restrictions where needed.

Traffic control is expected to remain in place 24/7 to protect the work zone.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during the project.

More details of the project can be found online or by calling the project hotline at (480) 898-4060.

