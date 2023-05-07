PHOENIX – Arizona-based Solari Crisis & Human Services and Texas-based Rainbow Health have partnered to develop and produce a new mobile crisis team dispatch system.

Solari is the primary 988 vendor in Arizona and is a national backup center for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The new application, Solari Dispatch Management, allows information to flow from emergency medical records systems to mobile response teams’ cell phones and tracks progress of the team through GPS.

Rainbow Health supports virtual and at-home healthcare programs with care platforms.

“Solari Dispatch Management allows our crisis call center to dispatch, track and interact with mobile crisis teams in the field faster and easier than ever before so they can provide crucial and often life-saving assistance when people need it most,” Justin Chase, president and CEO of Solari said.

Tempe was the first city in the Phoenix area to dispatch a response team instead of police officers when someone in the city threatened self-harm as long as they are not armed or violent towards others.

The Solari-operated crisis hotline can be reached by calling 844-534-HOPE (4673) in the northern, central and southern regions of the state.

Assistance via text is also available by texting “hope” to 4HOPE.

Trained specialists will be available 24/7 at the new line and the three previous numbers.

