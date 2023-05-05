Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona deputies uncover murder mystery while making welfare check

May 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(Terry Welfenberg - Yavapai Sheriff's Office Photo) (Yavapai Sheriff's Office Photo) (Yavapai Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A man in his 70s was arrested last month after a welfare check turned into a mystery case in rural Arizona.

It all started April 7 when the post office in Ash Fork, a small community about 60 miles east of Flagstaff, told the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that an area resident hadn’t picked up his mail in over a year.

Deputies to went to check on 67-year-old John McCabe and found 76-year-old Terry Welfenberg living at McCabe’s property in Juniper Woods, YCSO said in a press release and on social media Friday.

Welfenberg told deputies that McCabe left about two years ago, but he couldn’t say exactly when. Welfenberg also allegedly acknowledged that he broke into the home, stole some firearms and started living there, YCSO said.

YCSO arrested Welfenberg on counts of burglary and firearm theft and searched the property.

RELATED STORIES

During the search, a volunteer noticed what appeared to be a skull fragment in a fire pit.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found several other bones that were later determined to be human.

Two days later, another search uncovered McCabe’s medical ID bracelet, his wallet and more bone fragments.

Possible homicide charges are now pending against Welfenberg, YCSO said.

“What could have been a simple welfare check on a man who may have simply left the area was only discovered to be something far more nefarious because of the instincts of the responding deputies and the tenacity of the CIB detectives” Sheriff David Rhodes, referring to the agency’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, said in the release.

“Now a suspected murderer is in custody, and there can be justice for a man whose tragic death may never have been discovered.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage)...

SuElen Rivera

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson announces Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour this summer

American rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour this summer. 

16 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix)...

Danny Shapiro

Traffic to descend on downtown Phoenix with confluence of events Friday evening

It'll be one of the busiest event days of the year in downtown Phoenix, so beware of traffic if you're heading down there.

16 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Julie Willoughby for LD 13)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County appoints Julie Willoughby to House seat following Liz Harris’ expulsion

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat that was occupied by Liz Harris before her expulsion.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former owners of Valley Teakwoods restaurants to serve time for tax fraud

The former owners of the East Valley's Teakwoods restaurants were sentenced to pay nearly $2 million in restitution and spend time behind bars for tax fraud.

16 hours ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. (Photos via Maricopa County Sheriff's Offi...

KTAR.com

With suspect in custody, new details emerge about murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix

The man accused of killing Lauren Heike while she was going for a walk near her north Phoenix residence has been identified as 22-year-old Zion William Teasley.

16 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Department of Public Safety Photos)...

Kevin Stone

I-10 reopened in eastern Arizona 2 days after bridge damaged in fiery wreck

Interstate 10 in eastern Arizona was reopened Friday morning, two days after a semi-truck slammed into a bridge support pillar and burst into flames.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona deputies uncover murder mystery while making welfare check