ARIZONA NEWS

Man wanted in fatal Phoenix stabbing claims self-defense after being located

May 4, 2023, 7:24 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man wanted in a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning in east Phoenix claimed self-defense after being located that night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call near 48th and Washington streets, just west of State Route 143, around 10:15 a.m. and found a man with a stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire department personnel pronounced 30-year-old Errol Morgan dead at the scene.

Detectives learned a man, who left the scene before police arrived, and victim were fighting with edged weapons when the stabbing occurred.

Police searched the area using K-9 units and a helicopter.

The suspect was located and detained around 7:45 p.m., police said Thursday morning.

“During the interview, the man provided self-defense statements that were consistent with witness [accounts] on scene,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.

“The man was released from custody and charges will be submitted for review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.”

No other details were made available.

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story, which was based on information provided by police around 9:40 Wednesday night, indicated the suspect was still at-large Thursday.

