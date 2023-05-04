ARIZONA NEWS
Man wanted in fatal Phoenix stabbing claims self-defense after being located
May 4, 2023, 7:24 AM | Updated: 10:02 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A man wanted in a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning in east Phoenix claimed self-defense after being located that night, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call near 48th and Washington streets, just west of State Route 143, around 10:15 a.m. and found a man with a stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Fire department personnel pronounced 30-year-old Errol Morgan dead at the scene.
Detectives learned a man, who left the scene before police arrived, and victim were fighting with edged weapons when the stabbing occurred.
Police searched the area using K-9 units and a helicopter.
The suspect was located and detained around 7:45 p.m., police said Thursday morning.
“During the interview, the man provided self-defense statements that were consistent with witness [accounts] on scene,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release.
“The man was released from custody and charges will be submitted for review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.”
No other details were made available.
CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story, which was based on information provided by police around 9:40 Wednesday night, indicated the suspect was still at-large Thursday.
