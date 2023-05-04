Close
Hard rockers Shinedown coming to Phoenix later this year on tour stop

May 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — Shinedown is bringing its hard rock to Phoenix later this year for a show as part of its new tour.

The Florida-based rockers will make a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 12 on the fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour.

Papa Roach and Spiritbox will open for the band, which has been around since 2001.

Presale options began Wednesday and general tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Shinedown is currently on the spring leg of its tour, which runs through July 23 and features Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

The fall tour begins Sept. 3 in St. Louis and ends Oct. 20 in Denver.

Shinedown was formed by singer Brent Smith in 2001 after his previous band, Dreve, was dissolved.

The group has released seven studio albums since, with the most recent one, “Planet Zero,” debuting in 2022.

