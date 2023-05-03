PHOENIX — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a temporary housing facility in Phoenix that will be used to assist older adults experiencing homelessness.

The 50,000-square-foot facility, Ozanam Manor II (Oz II), is being built on The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s main campus located at 2120 S. Third Drive.

When complete, Oz II will have 100 beds available for use, along with food assistance, wellness and other support services offered to its residents ages 50 and above, SVdP said in a press release.

Residents can stay at the facility for up to two years, and due to a partnership and services offered by the Veterans Associations, veterans can reside at the building for up to one year, Jessica Berg, chief program officer, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona Morning News on Wednesday.

A completion date for the transitional housing facility hasn’t been announced.

The latest facility builds on the SVdP’s success of Ozanam Manor, also located in Phoenix, which is equipped with 60 beds and has a success rate of 95% of its graduating residents not returning to homeless services six months after moving out, the release said.

“We’re working on health navigation and mental health support, and trying to bring all these pieces together for folks to be able to really be not only economically sustainable but mentally, physically and emotionally healthy, as well,” Berg said.

The $20 million building will be operated by SVdP and brings added services to the city, such as a new companion animal clinic and a dedicated space for workforce readiness programming.

Six million in funding comes from Maricopa County’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment, while the rest was provided by the city, state and private donations.

“I’m not sure people understand how many seniors are homeless or struggling to stay in their homes. It’s heartbreaking, and we want to do whatever we can to help,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in a press release.

“While a single housing project can’t solve everything, this investment by our board is an important and meaningful step in providing security and safety to older folks who have fallen on hard times.”

Construction comes amid SVdP’s Housing 2025 initiative, which aims to permanently rehouse 2,025 individuals by 2025.

Since October 2022, the nonprofit has achieved permanent housing for 526 individuals.

