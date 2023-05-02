Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Waymo electric vehicle catches fire in south Phoenix warehouse

May 2, 2023, 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — An autonomous electric vehicle caught fire at a Waymo warehouse in south Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

All employees had safely evacuated the building by the time firefighters responded to the scene near Buckeye Road and Third Street around 8:30 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Capt. Todd Keller told KTAR News 92.3 FM the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“I can tell you that the sprinkler system did a fabulous job preventing the fire from extending to the building, which allowed our firefighters to go in and assist with the extinguishment of the fire,” Keller said.

“Because these battery’s cells store a high amount of energy in such a small amount of space … once one of these cells goes, it’s extremely difficult to put out.”

RELATED STORIES

After the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was put in a Phoenix Streets Department environmental dumpster to be taken for proper recycling.

Keller said the Waymo facility is used to service the company’s self-driving vehicles.

“They bring the electric vehicles to the Waymo warehouse and equip them. They download the software, they get all the cameras ready and get them ready for the road,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Nick Sadowski contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Old Dominion lead singer Matt Ramsey, left, and bass player Geoff Sprung perform during the CMT Mus...

KTAR.com

Country band Old Dominion announces new tour with stop in Glendale

The post-modern country band Old Dominion announced it is coming to Arizona with a stop at Desert Diamond Arena in October.

16 hours ago

(Getty Images Photo/Gaizka Iroz)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County extends homeless shelter agreement with Phoenix through January 2025

Maricopa County announced Monday it has approved the extension of an agreement with the city of Phoenix to supply temporary shelter services to dozens of individuals experiencing homelessness.

16 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman driving wrong way in Phoenix killed in fiery head-on collision

A woman who was driving the wrong way on a Phoenix street Monday afternoon died in a fiery head-on collision, authorities said.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP leaders want to protect law that limits transgender student athletes

Republican leaders in the Arizona Legislature want to protect a state law that bans transgender girls from competing in school sports against biological females.

16 hours ago

(Photo provided by the Jonas Brothers)...

SuElen Rivera

Jonas Brothers announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

The Jonas Brothers announced a stop in Phoenix this summer on their latest tour, where they'll find themselves performing five albums each night.

16 hours ago

Arizona Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (Arizona State Legislature and Pixabay Photos)...

Kevin Stone

Ethics complaint filed against Democrat who hid Arizona House lounge Bibles

Three Arizona Republican lawmakers filed an ethics complaint against a Democratic colleague who hid Bibles from the House members lounge.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Waymo electric vehicle catches fire in south Phoenix warehouse