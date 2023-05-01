Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Judge denies Phoenix’s ask for stay on ruling to clean up the Zone with appeal pending

May 1, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm

(Google Maps Screenshot)...

(Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Maricopa County judge has rejected Phoenix’s request to put an order to clean up the Zone homeless encampment on hold while the city appeals the ruling.

Judge Scott Blaney said that Phoenix didn’t establish good cause for a stay on the March 27 ruling that required the city to devise a plan to clean up the Zone and carry it out as soon as possible.

“The Court issued the preliminary injunction based, in part, upon the city’s past failure to address the issues in the Zone, as well as the city’s apparent lack of intent to do so until faced with possible judicial intervention,” Blaney said.

The initial lawsuit was filed on behalf of area residents and business owners that argued the city has been ignoring its responsibility to maintain the area and enforce laws there.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix has acknowledged the homeless problem downtown and said it had plans to improve conditions at the tent-filled area around the Human Services Campus, a collaboration of partner organizations that provide services to people experiencing homelessness at 12th Avenue and Madison Street.

Phoenix’s action plan includes new shelter space, enhanced cleaning and relocation options.

They will have to demonstrate that it has taken steps to improve conditions at a July 10 bench trial.

Rachel Milne, director of Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions, has said the Zone is one of the city’s top priorities.

About 900 people camp outside the HSC nightly, according to Milne.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Fire & Medical Authority Screenshot/Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mother stung 75 times while protecting kids from bee swarm in West Valley

A mother was stung around 75 times recently while protecting her children from a swarm of bees in Buckeye Valley, authorities said.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Legacy Park, Arizona's Premier Sports & Entertainment Complex)...

Kevin Stone

Mesa sports park owner files for bankruptcy, looks to sell 320-acre venue

The owner of the venue formerly known as Bell Bank Park filed for bankruptcy Monday, just 16 months after the sprawling Mesa sports park opened to much fanfare.

15 hours ago

A general view shows Tucson, Arizona, from the top of Sentinel Peak on January 28, 2023. (Photo by ...

Associated Press

Tucson in process of returning land to Tohono O’odham Nation

The city of Tucson plans to return ancestral land at the base of Sentinel Peak tied to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

15 hours ago

Aerosmith vintage photo black and white...

Kevin Stone

Aerosmith walking this way to Phoenix on ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour

Aerosmith is getting back in the saddle for a farewell tour that’s sure to be filled with sweet emotion when it hits Phoenix later this year.

15 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police officer seriously injured after getting attacked in central Phoenix

A police officer was seriously injured after getting physically attacked in central Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Judge denies Phoenix’s ask for stay on ruling to clean up the Zone with appeal pending