Police officer seriously injured after getting attacked in central Phoenix

May 1, 2023, 7:29 AM | Updated: 7:30 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – A police officer was seriously injured after getting physically attacked in central Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer was investigating a domestic fight between a man and a woman near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m. when the man attacked the officer, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email Monday morning.

The attacker was apprehended near 3rd Street and Roanoke Avenue, south of Thomas Road, by other responding officers.

“The officer was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in the email. “The suspect is currently in the process of being booked into jail.”

No other information was immediately available.

