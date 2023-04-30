Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigate after woman is found dead in north Phoenix desert area

Apr 30, 2023, 12:00 PM

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of Mayo Clinic in north Phoenix on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department declared the woman dead after she was discovered around 10:49 a.m. near 65th Place and Libby Street.

Officers arrived at the scene following a call for an injured person and have not identified the woman or any suspects.

An investigation involving the Phoenix Homicide Unit was launched after police discovered the woman and secured the area.

Her body was discovered about one mile southeast of Mayo Clinic Hospital and about three miles southeast of Desert Ridge Marketplace.

No additional information was made available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

