Phoenix Sky Harbor sees its busiest month yet in March

PHOENIX — More travelers made their way through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in March than any other month in its history.

The airport saw more than 4.6 million passengers with 2,313,445 enplaned at Sky Harbor and 2,301,682 deplaned, according to airport statistics.

The amount of travelers rose by 8.2% from March 2022 and 2% from March 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

How does @PHXSkyHarbor follow up a jam-packed February with the Super Bowl and WM Open? With the airport’s busiest month EVER in March. ⁰ ⁰Congrats to the team at the best airport in the world on another broken record! https://t.co/2RR3vh1fkT — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) April 29, 2023

February brought Super Bowl LVII and the Phoenix Open to the Valley, and the Transportation Security Administration said agents screened nearly 84,000 travelers the Monday following the sporting events.

The airport had 3,813,311 passengers in February as a whole.

Sky Harbor warned travelers the airport would be busy this spring break season, advising people to arrive earlier to their flights.

The airport had 41,235 aircraft operations in March, up from 37,399 in February and 40,549 in March 2019.

