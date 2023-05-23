Phoenix police arrest shooting suspect that led to man’s death

PHOENIX — Police arrested a suspect after a shooting that left a man dead in late April in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 27th Street and Greenway Parkway around 5 a.m. where they found 38-year-old Viorel Botos suffering from a gun shot wound.

Botos was pronounced dead on the scene, Phoenix police said.

Investigators learned that the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

After weeks of tirelessly searching for the suspect, the homicide unit established probable cause to arrest 49-year-old Ruben Silva on multiple charges to including murder regarding this case.

No additional information was made available .

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

