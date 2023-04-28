Close
More I-10 Broadway Curve work highlights busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways

Apr 28, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project leads a busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways, according to state transportation officials.

In the East Valley, westbound I-10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction as part of the Broadway Curve project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and all eastbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Drivers should use eastbound Loop 202 in Chandler to the northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway to reach either westbound U.S. 60 or the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway as a detour.

Also in the East Valley, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Gilbert Road to Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives will also be closed.

Also, the southbound and westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

The U.S. 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 and westbound State 24 ramp to westbound Loop 202 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Union Hills Drive to Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 and northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads will be closed.

Finally, westbound I-10 in Buckeye will be narrowed to one lane from Verrado Way to Miller Road from 11:59 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for a widening project.

