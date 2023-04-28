Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rio Verde Foothills residents divided on best solution for interim water source

Apr 28, 2023, 4:35 AM

State Representative Alexander Kolodin meets with Rio Verde Foothills residents. (KTAR News Photo/L...

State Representative Alexander Kolodin meets with Rio Verde Foothills residents. (KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)

(KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)

Luke Forstner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Rio Verde Foothills residents gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday to draw attention to their ongoing lack of a guaranteed water source.

All the residents want water, but there is some disagreement on the best way forward.

While holding signs and posing for photos, residents argued amongst themselves about two different bills moving through the state legislature, each presenting different potential solutions for the rural community outside Scottsdale.

Both bills would address the community’s water needs in the interim until a permanent solution is in place.

Private utility company Epcor recently presented a plan to the Arizona Corporation Commission that would allow them to step in as a provider. Executing that plan, if approved, would still take time.

RELATED STORIES

HB2441, introduced by Republican State Rep. Gail Griffin, would require cities like Scottsdale to provide water to dependent communities like Rio Verde Foothills unless a permanent alternative is available.

Rio Verde Foothills resident Wendy Walker is among those who voiced support for the bill.

“Gail Griffin’s bill is absolutely simple, straightforward solution,” she said. “It’s the quickest way for us to get water.”

The other bill, HB2561, would create a governmental entity known as a standpipe district to manage water agreements on behalf of the community.

The bill’s primary sponsor is Republican State Rep. Alexander Kolodin, who talked with the residents during their demonstration. He was met with resistance from many members of the community, who criticized his bill as inviting more government interference.

Despite the disagreements between residents, Kolodin insists the two bills aren’t at odds.

“These are not competing solutions,” he stressed. “If we can get the votes for Chairwoman Griffin’s alternative, then we’re going to go with that alternative. From a conservative point of view, it’s better, it has less government.”

Both bills contain emergency clauses, meaning they would become effective immediately after being signed into law, and would also require a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and House. Kolodin believes his bill offers a compromise that might be able to win more votes.

“In order for these people to get water before the summer, the bill has to pass with an emergency clause,” he explained. “It may be that we need to do the standpipe district alternative in my bill in order to get the necessary votes.”

While it seems most residents do have a preference between the two bills, many are also willing to accept whatever solution gets them water the fastest.

“I think the best way forward is an agreement by the State Legislature on a bill that is going to get us water,” said Jessica Mehlman. “I understand that the people in our community are divided, but at the end of the day we need water, and we need water quickly.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of William "Doc" Jones)...

Brandon King

Music education a top priority for Arizona musicians celebrating International Jazz Day

William "Doc" Jones has been leading jazz conservation and education for decades. He says music education is a top priority of his.

5 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

More I-10 Broadway Curve work highlights busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways

More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project leads a busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways, state transportation officials said.

5 hours ago

(JJ Digos/Phoenix Rising, left, Pexels Photo, right)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 28-30

Enjoy early Cinco de Mayo celebrations, jazz festivals and other outdoor events in the Valley this weekend.

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa Association of Governments)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County grants $3.8M for heat relief to help homeless population

Maricopa County on Wednesday approved $3.8 million in funding to assist in heat relief for the homeless population.

1 day ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review conferenc...

Associated Press

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury, per source

Former VP Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

1 day ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Republican majorit...

Associated Press

Debt ceiling: McCarthy wins 1st round, Biden eyes long game

Speaker Kevin McCarthy surprised Washington when he showed he could unite the House's raucous Republican majority to pass a sweeping package to raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending reductions.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Rio Verde Foothills residents divided on best solution for interim water source