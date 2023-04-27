Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Work to start next year on final piece of Peoria’s Vistancia community

Apr 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(Vistancia Rendering) (Vistancia Rendering) (Vistancia Photo) (Vistancia Photo)

PHOENIX – Construction on the fifth and final neighborhood in the Vistancia community in north Peoria is set begin next year.

Five North at Vistancia will cover 320 acres near Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway and serve as the 7,100-acre master-planned community’s commercial core.

“Five North at Vistancia represents the final crown jewel of the community and will be developed with the same precision and attention to detail offered over that past two decades,” Mark Hammons, Vistancia general manager, said in a press release Friday.

“We believe Five North at Vistancia will become a true destination while offering our residents unparalleled retail, dining, employment and recreation opportunities.”

The first phases of the new neighborhood will include a restaurant/retail corridor, office space, an employment core and 1,500 luxury mid-to high-density residential units.

RELATED STORIES

It will also have an extension of the Discovery Trail that snakes through the Vistancia development, which opened in 2004.

About 18,000 people live in the community’s four existing neighborhoods: Village at Vistancia, Blackstone at Vistancia, Trilogy at Vistancia and Northpointe at Vistancia.

Peoria Mayor Jason Beck said the fifth section will increase local tax dollars, allowing the city to expand fire and police services in the area.
“The high-quality tenants and jobs that will be launched at Five North at Vistancia will make our community an even more desirable place to live,” Beck said in the release.

“We envision the development attracting other businesses and helping meet the needs of the expected residential growth in the northern part of the city.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tyler Munguia (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Serial Phoenix sexual assault suspect indicted, search continues for final victim

The Phoenix Police Department announced Thursday that a serial sexual assault suspect has been indicted, but authorities still need the public's help in locating a final victim.

17 hours ago

“The ability to help them save money will allow them to be successful in the future,” Arizona T...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee says teaching kids about money can be fun

Teaching children about money can be intimidating, but there are ways to make the important task fun, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee said.

17 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Home-cooked foods bill veto override fails, new homelessness numbers

Arizona’s News Roundup this week covered the home-cooked foods bill veto override attempt, homelessness numbers and the Phoenix Suns.

17 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema says Republican-backed debt bill won’t pass in Senate but was progress

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Thursday a sweeping debt ceiling package passed a day earlier by House Republicans won't have support in the Senate.

17 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix expected to hit 100 degrees this weekend for first time this year

After falling just short earlier this month, Phoenix is expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 this weekend.

17 hours ago

(Maricopa Association of Governments Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what 2023 point-in-time count found about Valley homelessness trends

More people are experiencing homelessness in metro Phoenix than a year ago, but fewer are going without shelter, according to this year’s point-in-time count.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Work to start next year on final piece of Peoria’s Vistancia community