Work to start next year on final piece of Peoria’s Vistancia community

PHOENIX – Construction on the fifth and final neighborhood in the Vistancia community in north Peoria is set begin next year.

Five North at Vistancia will cover 320 acres near Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway and serve as the 7,100-acre master-planned community’s commercial core.

“Five North at Vistancia represents the final crown jewel of the community and will be developed with the same precision and attention to detail offered over that past two decades,” Mark Hammons, Vistancia general manager, said in a press release Friday.

“We believe Five North at Vistancia will become a true destination while offering our residents unparalleled retail, dining, employment and recreation opportunities.”

The first phases of the new neighborhood will include a restaurant/retail corridor, office space, an employment core and 1,500 luxury mid-to high-density residential units.

It will also have an extension of the Discovery Trail that snakes through the Vistancia development, which opened in 2004.

About 18,000 people live in the community’s four existing neighborhoods: Village at Vistancia, Blackstone at Vistancia, Trilogy at Vistancia and Northpointe at Vistancia.

Peoria Mayor Jason Beck said the fifth section will increase local tax dollars, allowing the city to expand fire and police services in the area.

“The high-quality tenants and jobs that will be launched at Five North at Vistancia will make our community an even more desirable place to live,” Beck said in the release.

“We envision the development attracting other businesses and helping meet the needs of the expected residential growth in the northern part of the city.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.