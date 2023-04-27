Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema says Republican-backed debt bill won’t pass in Senate but was progress

Apr 27, 2023, 11:39 AM

(Getty Images Photos)...

(Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Thursday a sweeping debt ceiling package passed a day earlier by House Republicans won’t have support in the Senate.

Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News the bill’s House passage is an encouraging sign legislation could make it through in the future, but this iteration won’t be it.

“There’s no world in which that bill was designed to get a vote in the United States Senate,” Sinema said. “The design of the bill was to start a conversation for negotiations between the president and [House] Speaker Kevin McCarthy.”

Joe Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package and the president has so far refused to negotiate over the debt ceiling, which the White House insists must be lifted with no strings to ensure America pays its bills.

RELATED STORIES

The bill would raise the government’s legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions.

Failure to reach an agreement would result in a catastrophic federal default this summer.

“[McCarthy] accomplished what he needed to do yesterday, which is to pass a bill showing that he had 118 votes in order to move something forward,” Sinema said.

Sinema, an independent, is hoping lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will start to make progress toward an agreement.

The nation has never defaulted on its debt, which is now at $31 trillion.

“There’s a handful of us who are interested in bringing down the debt and being fiscally responsible regardless of which party is in charge,” Sinema said. “We’re a small but I hope mighty group.

“My hope is that we actually have earnest, realistic discussions that actually move the ball forward on constraining spending, on making decisions about priorities and about bringing down our national debt.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Vistancia Rendering)...

Kevin Stone

Work to start next year on final piece of Peoria’s Vistancia community

Five North at Vistancia will cover 320 acres near Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway and serve as the master-planned community’s commercial core.

15 hours ago

“The ability to help them save money will allow them to be successful in the future,” Arizona T...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee says teaching kids about money can be fun

Teaching children about money can be intimidating, but there are ways to make the important task fun, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee said.

15 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Home-cooked foods bill veto override fails, new homelessness numbers

Arizona’s News Roundup this week covered the home-cooked foods bill veto override attempt, homelessness numbers and the Phoenix Suns.

15 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix expected to hit 100 degrees this weekend for first time this year

After falling just short earlier this month, Phoenix is expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 this weekend.

15 hours ago

(Maricopa Association of Governments Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what 2023 point-in-time count found about Valley homelessness trends

More people are experiencing homelessness in metro Phoenix than a year ago, but fewer are going without shelter, according to this year’s point-in-time count.

15 hours ago

Theresa Ann Little. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Phoenix woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning after a 75-year-old Phoenix woman was found safe, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema says Republican-backed debt bill won’t pass in Senate but was progress