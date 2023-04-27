PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway in Tempe reopened Thursday morning after a fatal crash involving a dump truck shut it down for several hours.

The eastbound lanes were closed around 3 a.m. due to the crash that happened after McClintock Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was exiting at McClintock Drive while an investigation of the crash was underway.

A DPS spokesperson said it appeared that the driver of a dump truck pulled in front of a passing SUV, which led to the crash, according to ABC15.

The dump truck involved in the crash belonged to an asphalt company working on a pavement project, ABC15 said. The crash happened near a planned freeway paving project where multiple construction vehicles were working.

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.