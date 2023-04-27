Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after fatal crash involving dump truck

Apr 27, 2023, 5:34 AM | Updated: 8:46 am

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)...

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway in Tempe reopened Thursday morning after a fatal crash involving a dump truck shut it down for several hours.

The eastbound lanes were closed around 3 a.m. due to the crash that happened after McClintock Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic was exiting at McClintock Drive while an investigation of the crash was underway.

A DPS spokesperson said it appeared that the driver of a dump truck pulled in front of a passing SUV, which led to the crash, according to ABC15.

The dump truck involved in the crash belonged to an asphalt company working on a pavement project, ABC15 said. The crash happened near a planned freeway paving project where multiple construction vehicles were working.

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Theresa Ann Little. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Phoenix woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning after a 75-year-old Phoenix woman was found safe, authorities said.

9 hours ago

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema talks reelection run timeline, possibility of Trump vs. Biden

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Wednesday discussed a potential reelection run for Senate in 2024 and the possibility of Donald Trump against Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

9 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man from Guatemala found guilty of assaulting federal officer in southern Arizona

A federal jury this week found a 42-year-old man from Guatemala guilty on two counts of assaulting a federal officer.

9 hours ago

The second annual Chicago Fest West is set for April 30, 2023 in Mesa....

KTAR.com

2nd annual Chicago Fest West festival set for Sunday in Mesa

The second annual Chicago Fest West cultural and music festival is scheduled for this weekend at Riverview Park in Mesa.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mountain Line)...

KTAR.com

Mountain Line in Flagstaff puts first electric, grant-funded bus into service

Mountain Line in Flagstaff on Wednesday is debuting the first of its federally funded electric bus fleet.

9 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Co-op launches to help metro Phoenix residents, businesses use solar energy

A co-op was launched this week to help metro Phoenix residents and businesses use solar energy.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Eastbound Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after fatal crash involving dump truck