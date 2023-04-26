Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Downtown Phoenix affordable housing project breaks ground

Apr 26, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Greenlight Communities Rendering)...

(Greenlight Communities Rendering)

(Greenlight Communities Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An affordable housing project in downtown Phoenix that will bring 208 new rental units to the area broke ground on Tuesday.

Greenlight Communities said in a press release that the new community at 16th and Polk streets is set to be made up of 90 studios, 64 two-bedroom and 54 one-bedroom rental units.

Leasing will begin for the community – named Streamliner 16th – in March 2024, with the first residents moving in a month later.

The Valley-based company said the rental units will provide affordable workforce housing in Phoenix’s downtown urban core for people in a variety of occupations, such as health care, education and the restaurant industry.

The average rent at the company’s other Streamliner communities around the Valley is $1,250 per month, according to the release.

“We made a commitment six years ago when we started Greenlight Communities that we would put our residents’ housing needs first and foremost in the development of our projects and to this day we continue to build the most streamlined, attainable and affordable privately funded apartment communities you will find in Arizona,” Patricia Watts, co-founder of Greenlight Communities, said in the release.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this new community to Phoenix’s downtown workforce.”

Greenlight Communities said it has additional Streamliner projects planned for the areas of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road and 99th and Montebello avenues, with additional communities under construction in Goodyear, Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson.

In total, the company said it has 20 developments in various stages of development in the Valley.

