Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society Bottle Baby Kitten ICU overcrowded, foster homes sought

Apr 25, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:40 am

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)...

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)

(Arizona Humane Society Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Due to overcapacity, the Arizona Humane Society has stopped intake into its Bottle Baby ICU.

As a result, AHS is seeking foster homes for orphaned kittens until they are eight weeks old and ready for adoption.

AHS provides medical care, formula, bottles, blankets, toys and more for the orphaned kittens.

If residents find a litter of kittens and are not sure what to do, the AHS website has various information and resources available. .

RELATED STORIES

Last year, AHS cared for more than 2,000 kittens under eight weeks old in its Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Kitten Nursery.

Without a mother to care for them, many of these kittens require 24-hour attention until they are old enough to start eating on their own and gain enough weight prior to finding their forever homes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Courtesy Arizona Coyotes)...

KTAR.com

Rep. Montenegro asks AG Mayes to investigate constitutionality of Tempe’s Coyotes agreement

West Valley state Rep. Steve Montenegro on Monday engaged a state law compelling the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether the city of Tempe’s pursuit of an entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes is in accordance with the Arizona Constitution.

7 hours ago

(Image courtesy Live Nation)...

KTAR.com

Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill lead the Summer Block Party to Phoenix

R&B fans don’t have to plan their own block party this summer as on Sept. 2 Talking Stick Arena will host Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Greater Phoenix Chamber)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell says inherited case backlog cut down by more than 40%

The inherited case backlog in Maricopa County has been cut down by more than 40% in just over a year, according to county attorney Rachel Mitchell. 

7 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Final defendant sentenced for role in smuggling undocumented immigrants into Phoenix

The final defendant in a scheme to smuggle undocumented immigrants into Phoenix for financial gain has been sentenced.

1 day ago

FILE - The Lavender pit mine, where a copper operation stopped in 1974, sits outside Bisbee, Ariz.,...

Associated Press

Planned U.S. Senate bill would counteract southern Arizona Mining Law ruling

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto -- and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- seek to ensure mining companies can dump waste on federal lands.

1 day ago

(Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Engine fire on flight to Phoenix puts renewed focus on recurring bird strikes

A bird strike on a recent flight to Phoenix has again put a spotlight on the problems pilots, carriers and airports are facing as expanding bird and wildlife populations are making such strikes more commonplace.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Arizona Humane Society Bottle Baby Kitten ICU overcrowded, foster homes sought