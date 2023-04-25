PHOENIX — Due to overcapacity, the Arizona Humane Society has stopped intake into its Bottle Baby ICU.

As a result, AHS is seeking foster homes for orphaned kittens until they are eight weeks old and ready for adoption.

AHS provides medical care, formula, bottles, blankets, toys and more for the orphaned kittens.

If residents find a litter of kittens and are not sure what to do, the AHS website has various information and resources available. .

Last year, AHS cared for more than 2,000 kittens under eight weeks old in its Bottle Baby Kitten ICU and Kitten Nursery.

Without a mother to care for them, many of these kittens require 24-hour attention until they are old enough to start eating on their own and gain enough weight prior to finding their forever homes.

