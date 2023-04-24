City of Glendale opens second landfill cell to serve residents for decades

PHOENIX — The city of Glendale last week celebrated the opening of its north landfill extension that will serve West Valley residents for decades to come.

The municipal landfill located near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road has accepted waste since 1973, and the south cell will reach its final elevation point in one year.

The new north cell of the 320-acre municipal landfill will span about 120 acres once it’s fully built out to Northern Avenue, Michelle Woytenko, field operations director for the city of Glendale, said during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

The north cell of the landfill, which is a long-term solution to solid waste management, is anticipated to serve residents for the next 40 to 50 years.

While located in Glendale, the landfill also serves Luke Air Force Base and residents in Goodyear, Peoria and Avondale.

“This project saves our taxpayers money by having our own landfill,” Glendale Vice Mayor Joyce Clark said at the ceremony.

“Our residents have benefited from this landfill for over fifty years and now they will continue to benefit for at least another fifty more years in our new cell.”

About 420,000 tons of waste is dumped at the landfill annually, according to the city.

