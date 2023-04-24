Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona pushes for immigration reforms to bolster workforce

Apr 24, 2023, 4:35 AM

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) speaks during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmen...

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) speaks during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee September 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing to examine “social media's impact on homeland security.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Taylor Tasler's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Amidst an effort at the state and federal levels to make Arizona a manufacturing hub comes a struggle to staff a skilled workforce. However, Arizona’s senior U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she might have a solution.

During a roundtable discussion on Friday with manufacturers, including Intel, leaders detailed the challenges they face when trying to hire skilled workers. They added many of the students currently enrolled in STEM programs are students from foreign countries, leading to challenges to keep them in the U.S. after graduation.

“Right now, we’re paying for young men and women, both American-born and foreign-born, to become educated in our community. It makes no sense at all that after we invest all those thousands of dollars in higher education, we send these individuals back to their home countries to compete against us on the global stage,” Sinema said.

Instead, she would like to see reform for nonimmigrant visas and temporary workers programs while creating a legal pathway for immigration.

RELATED STORIES

“We should be stapling a green card to their diplomas and keeping those bright minds right here in our country, working for our national defense, for our economy, for our ability to compete globally,” Sinema said.

Sinema added this is a key part of the immigration framework she is currently working on.

H-1B Visas are employer-sponsored visas available for specialty occupations and given out on a lottery basis. There are only 65,000 visas available each year, with an additional 20,000 available for foreign professionals with advanced degrees from U.S. universities, but the demand for them often exceeds the amount available.

“The problem with the lottery system is it has nothing to do with need or talent. It’s based on pure luck,” Sinema said.

Sinema said a more appropriate system to have in place would be to match employers and visas together to make them easier to obtain.

“When they’re working for companies or interning with companies and are doing incredible work, that they have a faster line to get those visas and stay working for those companies to help us invent the next great defenses for American innovation,” Sinema said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the homicide of William ...

KTAR.com

$10K reward offered in cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in a cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents.

9 hours ago

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...

KTAR.com

Drake doubles down with 2nd Glendale show on ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour

Pop those champagne corks again - Grammy-winning rapper Drake's first tour in five years now includes two Valley concerts.

9 hours ago

Avondale Fiesta (City of Avondale photo)...

Wills Rice

Avondale Fiesta returns to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

The city of Avondale is kicking off the early Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a party at Alamar Park on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Tucson Police officers stand with an an honor guard as the body of Pima County Constable Deborah Ma...

Associated Press

Family files $50M claim citing drug use by constable in 2022 Tucson eviction killings

The family of an Arizona property manager who was fatally shot during an attempted eviction in Tucson last year has filed a $50 million claim against Pima County and others.

9 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Phoenix Rising)...

KTAR.com

Arizona urban forestry program receives $6 million to increase tree canopy

Arizona is investing $6 million in federal funding to increase its tree cover in disadvantaged communities and create more green spaces.

9 hours ago

Robert Smith of The Cure performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 3...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona pushes for immigration reforms to bolster workforce