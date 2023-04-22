Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County residents can apply for free pool fence until May 26

Apr 22, 2023, 12:00 PM

PHOENIX — Fencing around a pool is an effective tool for saving lives.

There’s still time for residents of Maricopa County to apply for a new pool fence at no cost if they meet certain eligibility criteria.

The offer is part of the 2023 Pool Fence Safety Program, an effort to curb child drownings launched by Child Crisis Arizona, Salt River Project (SRP) and the United Phoenix Firefighter Charities (UPFC).

“The Pool Fence Safety Program is a wonderful opportunity to create awareness and keep children safe around water,” Caitlin Sageng, Director of Special Projects & Family Resources at Child Crisis Arizona, said in a press release.

“The program provides funding for families that are financially unable to afford pool barriers and have young children.”

Applications are available online in English and Spanish. The deadline to apply is May 26.

Funds will be made payable to a pool vendor, not an individual.

Requirements, according to the press release:

• Must have a child six-years old or younger living in the home
• Home must be owner-occupied, no renters
• Family must reside within Maricopa County
• Family must be income-qualified. Participation in one of the following assistance programs will be used to verify income eligibility: Food stamps, Medicaid, WIC, Energy Assistance, or Unemployment.
• If the family is not enrolled in one of the assistance programs, household income will be considered and your 2022 tax return will be used to verify income eligibility

“The installation of pool barriers continues to be a key factor in the prevention of child drownings,” David Ramirez of UPFC said in the release.

“There is nothing more aggressive in preventing tragedies than putting in a pool fence. Child drownings are truly a community problem. We are encouraged to have organizations like SRP and Child Crisis Arizona step up and lead this effort.”

