Loop 202 reopens after fatal pedestrian collision near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway reopened in both directions Saturday morning near downtown Phoenix after a fatal two-vehicle pedestrian collision, authorities said.

The closure happened around 3:30 a.m. due to a crash at the 32nd Street exit heading eastbound, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

It is unknown why the victim, who has yet to be named, was on the highway.

*CLOSURE* Loop 202 Red Mountain is CLOSED in both directions in Phoenix. The closure is due to a crash at 32nd Street. Traffic is being taken off at 32nd Street in both directions. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/9l59dXCaEg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2023

The westbound lanes of the freeway reopened around 7 a.m. while the eastbound lanes reopened after 8 a.m.

Despite both directions of the freeway being reopened, drivers can expect delays due to the crash and other weekend traffic.

No additional information was made available as this is an ongoing investigation.

