ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 reopens after fatal pedestrian collision near downtown Phoenix

Apr 22, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:25 am

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

PHOENIX — The Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway reopened in both directions Saturday morning near downtown Phoenix after a fatal two-vehicle pedestrian collision, authorities said.

The closure happened around 3:30 a.m. due to a crash at the 32nd Street exit heading eastbound, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

It is unknown why the victim, who has yet to be named, was on the highway.

The westbound lanes of the freeway reopened around 7 a.m. while the eastbound lanes reopened after 8 a.m.

Despite both directions of the freeway being reopened, drivers can expect delays due to the crash and other weekend traffic.

No additional information was made available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Loop 202 reopens after fatal pedestrian collision near downtown Phoenix