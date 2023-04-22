Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Senate Democrats say they won’t provide votes for veto override of home-cooked foods bill

Apr 21, 2023, 5:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Democrats on Friday said they would not supply the votes for a veto override of a home-cooked foods bill.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed HB2509, which would have expanded the types of homemade food Arizonans could legally sell.

Hobbs cited food-borne illness concerns in her veto letter, sentiments echoed by Democrats.

“Senate Democrats will not be providing the required votes needed to override Governor Hobbs’ veto of HB2509,” Democratic leadership said in a press release.

“The bill, which we recognize has some benefits, also has some concerns brought forward by health advocates after the final vote. Our promise to Arizona is that we work to enact the best policy to protect consumers and sellers.”

A day earlier, Senate President Warren Petersen said the Legislature was working to override the veto and seemed confident it would be the first of its kind since 1981.

The Legislature can override Hobbs’ veto with a two-thirds vote.

“As long as [the House] pass it out and deliver the bill over to [the Senate] the same day, we will also pass it out on Tuesday or we’ll vote it,” Petersen told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

Democrats added that the bill’s hopes are not dead this session despite the decision.

“As a caucus, we stand ready to work with stakeholders to craft a bill, which could still be considered this session if Republican leadership demonstrated that it is serious about addressing this issue,” Democrats said.

