PHOENIX — The Final Four will take over the Valley before you know it and there’s a way to keep track of how soon men’s basketball’s biggest event will be in town.

The countdown clock was unveiled Thursday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, about 11 months before the event at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

“I speak for all of us when I say how excited we are as a community to host the 2024 Men’s Final Four,” Jay Perry, president of the Phoenix Final Four Local Organizing Committee, said during a press conference.

The college basketball national semifinals will take place on April 6, 2024, with the title game coming two games later on April 8, 2024.

Glendale hosted the 2017 Final Four and saw more than 200,000 fans attend the three games. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga, 71-65, in that final.

“Phoenix is a basketball city,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “We love basketball and we do it well.”

The Final Four is the continuation of a busy stretch of major sports events in the Valley, including Super Bowl LVII in Glendale in February.

“In coming to Arizona, NCAA should know that you’re getting the very best in hospitality,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.