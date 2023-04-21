Homicide suspect arrested in West Valley after police pursuit, car crash

PHOENIX — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix motel was arrested after a police pursuit and crash in the West Valley on Friday, authorities said.

Sir Amir Williamson, 17, had been on the run since Monday afternoon, when he allegedly shot and killed his cousin, 18-year-old Elijah Johnson, at an extended stay motel in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police were searching for Williamson in Wickenburg on Thursday night, according to the Wickenburg Police Department.

Wickenburg police saw Williamson’s vehicle heading toward the Valley on Friday morning and tried to stop it. They contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Surprise Police Department, who joined the pursuit on U.S.60/Grand Avenue.

The vehicle crashed in Sun City and Williamson fled into a neighborhood, Wickenburg police said.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed near 108th Avenue in Sun City after the crash before 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway reopened by 8:30 a.m., ADOT said.

The vehicle appears to have stopped after crashing through a block fence at 101st Avenue, according to TV news footage.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.