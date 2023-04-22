Close
Hot air balloon ride company moving Valley operations to new Glendale facility

Apr 22, 2023, 5:00 AM

PHOENIX — A regional hot air balloon company is moving its local base to the West Valley as it completes its fourth decade in business.

The Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company recently broke ground on a 14,000-square-foot facility near Northern and 103rd avenues in Glendale, the company said in a press release Thursday.

The entrance will feature a steel entry element inspired by a balloon burner, and the venue will include a gazebo space for hosting weddings and other special events.

The interior of the facility will include a check-in area where guests will have the chance to meet their pilots and buy merchandise.

“Glendale is known for its vast offerings in the experimental entertainment space,” Mayor Jerry Weiers said in the release. “Welcoming Rainbow Ryders as another major attraction further cements the significant contributions travel and tourism have on our economy.

The move from north Phoenix comes as Rainbow Ryders prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in the fall.

The business launched out of New Mexico’s Rio Grande Valley in 1983. The company, which currently operates in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Colorado Springs, said its 40-balloon fleet carries 40,000 passengers per year.

