PHOENIX – National parks – including Arizona’s 22 – will waive entrance fees Saturday to start the weeklong celebrations of the federal park system.

The kickoff for National Park Week coincides with Earth Day.

Mark your calendars! This Saturday, April 22, is an entry fee-free day at all @NatlParkService sites —to kick off National Park Week! At #GrandCanyon we are also celebrating #EarthDay [#DYK? North Rim Delayed Opening + N. Kaibab Trail partial closure https://t.co/5FEsJvlSnI] pic.twitter.com/N2mbsKDP24 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) April 19, 2023

Parks, programs and partners will host events and activities for the week at more than 400 locations around the country, the park service said.

Besides Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro parks, designated sites in Arizona include national monuments Walnut Canyon and Wuptaki in Flagstaff and the Casa Grande Ruins in Coolidge as well as historical parks, trails, memorials and recreation areas.

Arizona’s list of parks is topped by the Grand Canyon, which had 4,732,101 visitors in 2022, according to park service data.

Remaining admission-free days at national parks are Aug. 4, the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Sept. 23, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

