Admission is free Saturday at all 22 Arizona national parks to celebrate Earth Day

Apr 20, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

(Flickr Photo/National Park Service)

PHOENIX – National parks – including Arizona’s 22 – will waive entrance fees Saturday to start the weeklong celebrations of the federal park system.

The kickoff for National Park Week coincides with Earth Day.

Parks, programs and partners will host events and activities for the week at more than 400 locations around the country, the park service said.

Besides Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro parks, designated sites in Arizona include national monuments Walnut Canyon and Wuptaki in Flagstaff and the Casa Grande Ruins in Coolidge as well as historical parks, trails, memorials and recreation areas.

Arizona’s list of parks is topped by the Grand Canyon, which had 4,732,101 visitors in 2022, according to park service data.

Remaining admission-free days at national parks are Aug. 4, the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Sept. 23, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Admission is free Saturday at all 22 Arizona national parks to celebrate Earth Day