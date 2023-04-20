Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in collision in Phoenix after vehicle turns in front of him

Apr 20, 2023, 9:00 AM

(Pixabay Stock Photo)...

(Pixabay Stock Photo)

(Pixabay Stock Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on a west Phoenix street Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene on 51st Avenue just north of McDowell Road around 2 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a motorcycle rider, whose name was not released, with serious injuries. The man died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

According to preliminary information, the motorcyclist was heading north on 51st Avenue and was hit near Berkeley Road when a southbound vehicle turned left in front of him.

RELATED STORIES

The woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene. Police said there was no indication she was impaired.

Citations, if any, won’t be issued until the investigation has been completed, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Powerball lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Valley convenience store

It wasn't the $252.6 million jackpot, but a Powerball ticket sold in the Valley hit for $50,000 in Wednesday night's drawing.

12 hours ago

(Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona joins antitrust lawsuit against Google over online advertising tech

Arizona joined a multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the company has been abusing its dominance of online advertising.

12 hours ago

Headshot of homicide suspect Sir Amir Williamson...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek 17-year-old suspect in fatal motel shooting

Phoenix police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a fatal shooting at an extended stay motel earlier this week.

12 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Bicycle rider critically injured after collision with truck in Phoenix crosswalk

A man riding a bicycle in Phoenix was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after a truck ran a red light and struck him, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Colton Krolak

Here’s what the FBI Phoenix office wants you to know about AI ‘voice cloning’ scams

People are finding new ways to use artificial intelligence technology, but not all of those ways are for the greater good.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)...

Taylor Tasler

Foundation opens 2nd resource center for incarcerated women in Arizona prisons

A new center at the Perryville prison in Goodyear will give more incarcerated women a second chance at a career once they’re released.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Motorcyclist killed in collision in Phoenix after vehicle turns in front of him