Motorcyclist killed in collision in Phoenix after vehicle turns in front of him

PHOENIX – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on a west Phoenix street Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene on 51st Avenue just north of McDowell Road around 2 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a motorcycle rider, whose name was not released, with serious injuries. The man died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

According to preliminary information, the motorcyclist was heading north on 51st Avenue and was hit near Berkeley Road when a southbound vehicle turned left in front of him.

The woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene. Police said there was no indication she was impaired.

Citations, if any, won’t be issued until the investigation has been completed, police said.

