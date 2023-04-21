ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 21-23
Apr 21, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Facebook Photo/Barrel & Bushel, Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — Celebrate Earth Day, Dinosaurs in the Desert or go for an urban wine walk in the Valley this weekend.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Earth Day Extravaganza 2023
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Heritage Square Park (115 N. Sixth St.)
- Urban Wine Walk
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown Phoenix (1 E. Washington St., Ste. 230)
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Scottsdale
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Glendale
- Rauw Alejandro
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Peoria
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
Surprise
- AZ Water Lantern Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Surprise Community Park (16089 N. Bullard Ave.)
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.