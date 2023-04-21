Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 21-23

Apr 21, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Facebook Photo/Barrel & Bushel, Pexels Photo)...

(Facebook Photo/Barrel & Bushel, Pexels Photo)

(Facebook Photo/Barrel & Bushel, Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Celebrate Earth Day, Dinosaurs in the Desert or go for an urban wine walk in the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Urban Wine Walk
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Downtown Phoenix (1 E. Washington St., Ste. 230)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Glendale 

  • Rauw Alejandro
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Mesa

Peoria

Goodyear

Surprise

  • AZ Water Lantern Festival
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Surprise Community Park (16089 N. Bullard Ave.)

