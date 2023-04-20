Phoenix police seek 17-year-old suspect in fatal motel shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after his 18-year-old cousin was killed at an extended stay motel earlier this week.

Sir Amir Williamson is accused of shooting Elijah Johnson after an argument around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the motel near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17, they found Johnson on the ground in front of a room with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect left the area before police arrived.

Authorities said Williamson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should contact police immediately and not approach him.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Williamson.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

