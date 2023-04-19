Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona AG Mayes announces settlement between LGBTQ customers and mortgage company

Apr 19, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Tuesday announced a settlement in a discrimination complaint made by LGBTQ customers against a local mortgage company.

The complaint filed against Fountain Hills-based Discount Mortgage Advisors, LLC, alleged violations of the Arizona Fair Housing Act based on sexual orientation, according to a press release.

Through the settlement, the mortgage company agreed to pay the parties monetary damages while also rectifying any credit requests at issue that were sent to credit agencies during the loan process, the release said.

Discount Mortgage Advisors also agreed to not engage in discrimination or retaliation and to post a public notice informing that discrimination is prohibited under state law. The company also confirmed it had training and policies that ward off sex-based discrimination and retaliation.

“Decisions about an individual’s credit worthiness or their ability to qualify for a home loan should be based on neutral criteria and not on their sex, sexual orientation or gender identity,” Mayes said in the release.

“My office remains committed to taking action against any illegal housing discrimination and promoting equal treatment under the law.”

Anyone who believes they’ve been discriminated against in housing, employment, public accommodations or voting can contact the AGO at 602-542-5263 or submit an intake questionnaire online.

The AGO’s Civil Rights Division has investigated 1,428 cases of discrimination in the current fiscal year, collecting more than $1.2 million in relief, according to the release.

Arizona News

