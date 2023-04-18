Boy George and Culture Club to bring tour to Phoenix in summer

PHOENIX – Boy George and Culture Club will be tumbling into Phoenix this summer with some famous friends, the British band announced Tuesday.

The 1980s pop stars headline the “Letting It Go Show Tour” that features more new wave chart-toppers, Howard Jones and Berlin, in an Aug. 18 show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly known as Ak-Chin Pavilion).

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Presales get underway Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Valley stop comes near the end of the 25-city tour, which starts July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and closes in the Bay Area on Aug. 20.

Led by the charismatic Boy George, Culture Club steamrolled the 1980s music scene with hits such as “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” “Miss Me Blind,” and “Church of the Poison Mind.”

The group officially broke up in 1987 and Boy George began a solo career, releasing nine studio albums. He had a U.S. hit in 1992 with the title song from the Oscar-nominated movie, “The Crying Game.”

Boy George and Culture Club were in the area for a show Aug. 19, 2022, at Ak-Chin Casino in Maricopa, according to setlist.fm.

