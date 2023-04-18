Maricopa County approves additional $10M for HVAC repair fund

PHOENIX — As summer approaches, $10 million was approved to be added into the HVAC repair and replacement fund for Maricopa County homeowners, city officials announced Monday.

The federal funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act to help an estimated 600 households, Jacqueline Edwards, director with the Maricopa County Human Services Department, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

Funding — an estimated $18.65 million — will be available until it has been exhausted. As some HVAC units can cost more than $20,000 depending on size and makeup of the home, Edwards said the funding “is crucial to help families in Maricopa County.”

“The additional $10 million funds for this program keeps clients living safely in their homes during the high temperature summers, and in addition, keeps the current housing stock in our community affordable, so it helps both individuals and our community be sustainable,” Edwards said.

Through the county’s Home Improvement Program (MCHIP), more than 400 individuals have been assisted over the last year.

Those interested in the MCHIP, which offers major/minor home repairs, weatherization and energy efficiency services and repair or replacement of eligible appliances, are encouraged to apply online. Other similar services, such as the community development block grant and lead safe program, can also be found on the county’s website.

“Air conditioning isn’t a ‘nice to have’ in the Sonoran Desert. During the summer months, it is a necessity,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in a press release.

“We have been able to help hundreds of families keep their homes cool during the summer heat, and through this program we often learn families have other needs and we connect them to additional services.”

