ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe picks former top Alaska law enforcement official as next police chief

Apr 17, 2023, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

Kenneth McCoy (Tempe Photo)

Kenneth McCoy (Tempe Photo)

(Tempe Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe announced Monday it has tabbed former top Anchorage police official Kenneth McCoy to serve as its next police chief.

McCoy comes to the East Valley city after spending 27 years with the Anchorage Police Department before retiring in 2022.

His first day will be June 5, according to a press release.

“I’m honored to be joining the Tempe Police Department as its new chief and I can’t wait to connect with the community,” McCoy said in the release.

“Together, we’ll work to build an even safer, stronger and more united Tempe.”

McCoy replaces Jeffrey Glover, who stepped into the role in 2020 before taking over as director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in February.

He beat out three other finalists, including interim Tempe police chief Josie Montenegro, for the position.

McCoy is also a U.S. Army veteran and served 10 years in the Alaska Army National Guard.

“Being a good Police Chief takes law enforcement expertise, management skills, leadership abilities and an abundance of character,” Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching said in the release. “Kenneth McCoy has those attributes and many more.”

“I have every confidence that he will solidly lead the Tempe Police Department into the future.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

