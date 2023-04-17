Police investigate fatal shooting of man in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said investigators were looking into the deadly shooting of a man late last week.

Cesar Hernandez, 30, was pronounced dead near 85th Avenue and McDowell Road, where Phoenix Police officers found him Friday morning after they responded to a report of a shooting.

Police said in a press release they were called around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez with a gunshot wound.

Detectives had no suspects and were also looking into what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

