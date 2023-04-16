Close
3 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Apr 16, 2023, 4:00 PM

PHOENIX — Three men were hospitalized in critical condition following a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to the crash at 51st Avenue and the Interstate 10 overnight, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.

Three men, whose names were not released, were given advanced life-support treatment and taken to the hospital.

There was no extrication needed stemming from the crash and the scene was turned over to local police to investigate the cause.

No additional information was available.

