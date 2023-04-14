Phoenix will become ‘Bat Country’ when Avenged Sevenfold swoops in

PHOENIX – Avenged Sevenfold will descend upon Phoenix this fall when the California metal band hits the road in support of a new album.

The Oct. 8 concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, with Falling In Reverse opening, will be on the tail end of the “Life Is But A Dream” North American tour, which starts in July.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

It will be Avenged Sevenfold’s first Arizona appearance since a 2017 opening gig for Metallica at the venue now known as State Farm Stadium.

“Life Is But A Dream,” the group’s eighth studio album, is set to come out June 2. The first single, “Nobody,” was released last month.

Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour Pt. 2 • September 16 through October 15 • with special guest @FIROfficial.

@DeathbatsClub members and #TicketPass holders can unlock exclusive first access to request tickets NOW until tomorrow at 12PM PT / 3PM ET. Pre-sale for the… pic.twitter.com/qKXiFbfOQr — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) April 11, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold formed in 1999 in Huntington Beach, California, naming themselves after a biblical reference.

“Bat Country” became the band’s breakout song in 2005 and remains a rock radio staple.

Five Avenged Sevenfold albums have reached the top five of the Billboard 200 chart, including a pair of No. 1 entries: 2010’s “Nightmare” and 2013’s “Hail To The King.”

The band received its only Grammy nomination when “The Stage” was up for best rock song in 2018. (The award when to Foo Fighters, who are heading to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3, for “Run.”)

