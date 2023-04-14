Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 14-16

Apr 14, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair, Monster Jam and Foodstock are all returning to the Valley for a weekend of family fun.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Maricopa County Fair
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m.
    • Venue: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Glendale 

  • Monster Jam
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 7 p.m.
    • Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)

Mesa

Peoria

  • Foodstock
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)

Goodyear

