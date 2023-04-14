PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair, Monster Jam and Foodstock are all returning to the Valley for a weekend of family fun.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

Phoenix Suns v. Los Angeles Clippers Day: Sunday Time: 5 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Maricopa County Fair Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. Venue: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Arizona Rattlers vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls Day: Saturday Time: 6:05 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Scottsdale

Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Glendale

Monster Jam Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Mesa

The Mesa Music Festival Day: Friday and Saturday Time: Noon to midnight Venue: Downtown Mesa



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Peoria

Foodstock Day: Saturday Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)

Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.