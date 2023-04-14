ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 14-16
Apr 14, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Facebook Photos/Maricopa County Fair, Monster Jam)
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Fair, Monster Jam and Foodstock are all returning to the Valley for a weekend of family fun.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Phoenix Suns v. Los Angeles Clippers
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Maricopa County Fair
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Venue: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Arizona Rattlers vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6:05 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Scottsdale
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Glendale
- Monster Jam
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Mesa
- The Mesa Music Festival
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: Noon to midnight
- Venue: Downtown Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Peoria
- Foodstock
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.