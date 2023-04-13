Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 West Valley cities allotted $4.2M to combat homelessness

Apr 13, 2023, 4:15 AM

BY


PHOENIX — Two Valley cities were allotted a combined $4.2 million to build housing for those experiencing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday.

Funding for the projects, approved through the Maricopa County American Rescue Plan Act allotment, aims to support people transitioning out of homelessness, according to a Maricopa County press release.

The largest allocation of $2.58 million is heading toward the city of Surprise and will bring two projects centered around building shelter for families. Between the two projects, nearly 200 additional people could be served or housed annually, the release said.

The city of Avondale was also awarded $1.7 million for six new housing units to be constructed at Dysart Road, north of MC 85. Those units will be able to shelter households of up to six people when complete.

“Members of the board recognize homelessness is a regional issue and it is important to our constituents that we are part of the solution,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said in the release.

“This funding will turn into physical buildings that will help hundreds of people each year. We know many of our neighbors are struggling with the cost of living, which is why we have committed more than half a billion in solutions to address affordable housing and homelessness in Maricopa County.”

