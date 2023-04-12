Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House expels Republican Rep. Liz Harris for ethics violation

Apr 12, 2023, 11:59 AM | Updated: 2:47 pm

Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House on April 12, 2022. (Arizona Legislat...

Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House on April 12, 2022. (Arizona Legislature and AP Photos)

(Arizona Legislature and AP Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Arizona House voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris on Wednesday for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

The full chamber vote came a day after the House Ethics Committee released a report that said Harris damaged “the integrity of the House” through her actions.

The resolution to expel Harris was approved by a 46-13 vote. It needed a minimum of 40 votes, two-thirds of the GOP-controlled House, to pass.

Eighteen Republicans, including Speaker Ben Toma and Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, joined 28 Democrats in voting to oust Harris. One Democrat did not vote.

The move leaves the southeast Valley’s District 13 seat vacant and trims the Republican advantage in the House to 30-29 until it is filled.

By law, Harris must be replaced by a Republican. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose from a list of three candidates nominated by the GOP precinct committeemen in her district.

House Democratic Leader Andrés Cano said it was a “sad” but “necessary” day.

“Misinformation, lies, and conspiracies are not harmless, and it’s not just politics,” Cano said in a statement. “The defamatory allegations that Rep. Harris invited her guest speaker to make are patently absurd, but there are many people who believe them. They believe the lies, and they continue to threaten retribution because we dispute them.”

During her Feb. 23 presentation at a hearing organized by Harris, Jaqueline Breger accused a swath of politicians from both parties, judges and public officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton filed an ethics complaint against Harris on March 6, and the Ethics Committee held an evidentiary hearing on March 30.

The resolution to expel Harris cites the committee’s findings, which said the first-term lawmaker knew in advance Breger was going to make the criminal allegations and failed to provide the information for review beforehand, in violation of House regulations.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona Republican lawmakers have given wide leeway for people claiming to be election experts to share unsubstantiated or disproven claims in hearings at the Capitol. They’re widely shared among right wing media figures and carry the imprimatur of an official legislative proceeding.

The hearing that became Harris’ downfall was just the latest in a series of similar events since the start of the year, though it was the first to catch such widespread backlash.

Breger, an insurance agent from Scottsdale, attributed her allegations to a report written by John Thaler, who she said was an attorney with a background in fraud investigations.

Thaler alleged, without reliable evidence, that two women working on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel used fraudulent mortgage documents to launder money to a wide range of officials, both Republicans and Democrats. Online sleuths discovered the women Thaler accused of facilitating the fraud were his ex-wife and her mother.

Thaler has a history of filing lawsuits accusing them of carrying out wide-ranging conspiracies. A federal judge last year dismissed one of his lawsuits, calling it “a delusional and fantastical narrative.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Photo)...

KTAR.com

Speedy Street Tacos in Phoenix to expand, become Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

Phoenix eatery Speedy Street Tacos is set to expand and begin operating under parent company Mesquite Fresh Street Mex's brand.

15 hours ago

Marguerite Ruth Gabele (Photo via Queen Creek Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman who has cognitive problems

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Kevin Stone

Mark Lamb says Senate campaign will focus on Arizona issues, not opponents

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign will focus on issues, not his potential opposition.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store hit for $1 million in Tuesday's drawing, lottery officials said.

15 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses first 100 days in office

Watch as Katie Hobbs holds a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate her first 100 days as Arizona's governor.

15 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder near downtown Phoenix

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder near Seventh and Portland streets in the downtown Phoenix area over the weekend.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Arizona House expels Republican Rep. Liz Harris for ethics violation