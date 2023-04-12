Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mark Lamb says Senate campaign will focus on Arizona issues, not opponents

Apr 12, 2023, 11:28 AM

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)

(Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign will focus on issues, not his potential opposition.

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think I was the best candidate,” Lamb told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday, a day after he officially entered the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.

Lamb has twice been elected sheriff in Pinal County, which covers a fast-growing but mostly rural swath of central Arizona between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

“What I’ve learned is you focus on the race ahead of you,” he said. “I think Arizonans and Americans are tired of politicians trying to get you to vote for them by telling you how bad their opponent is.

“I want to focus on encouraging people to vote for me because they want to vote for me, because they think that I will do the best job, because they think that I will best represent their values.”

RELATED STORIES

While Lamb was the first Republican to enter the race, several unsuccessful GOP candidates from 2022 are reportedly considering 2024 Senate runs, including Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson, Blake Masters and Jim Lamon.

Sinema, an independent and former Democrat, hasn’t yet announced whether she will run again. U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is in strong position to be the Democratic nominee.

The Arizona race is a top target for Republicans looking to take control of the Senate, which Democrats hold 51-49, including Sinema and two other independents who generally vote with Democrats.

“I think the key is getting out and just understanding the issues that aren’t just affecting Republicans, but also independents, Democrats,” Lamb said. “Look, as a senator I would be representing all Arizonans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House on April 12, 2022. (Arizona Legislat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House expels Republican Rep. Liz Harris for ethics violation

The Arizona House voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris on Wednesday for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

13 hours ago

Marguerite Ruth Gabele (Photo via Queen Creek Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman who has cognitive problems

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, authorities said.

13 hours ago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store hit for $1 million in Tuesday's drawing, lottery officials said.

13 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses first 100 days in office

Watch as Katie Hobbs holds a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate her first 100 days as Arizona's governor.

13 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder near downtown Phoenix

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder near Seventh and Portland streets in the downtown Phoenix area over the weekend.

13 hours ago

FILE - The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. In a ruling ...

Associated Press

Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can withhold certain information in a sex abuse case.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Mark Lamb says Senate campaign will focus on Arizona issues, not opponents