PHOENIX – Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign will focus on issues, not his potential opposition.

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think I was the best candidate,” Lamb told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday, a day after he officially entered the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.

Lamb has twice been elected sheriff in Pinal County, which covers a fast-growing but mostly rural swath of central Arizona between the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.

“What I’ve learned is you focus on the race ahead of you,” he said. “I think Arizonans and Americans are tired of politicians trying to get you to vote for them by telling you how bad their opponent is.

“I want to focus on encouraging people to vote for me because they want to vote for me, because they think that I will do the best job, because they think that I will best represent their values.”

While Lamb was the first Republican to enter the race, several unsuccessful GOP candidates from 2022 are reportedly considering 2024 Senate runs, including Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson, Blake Masters and Jim Lamon.

Sinema, an independent and former Democrat, hasn’t yet announced whether she will run again. U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is in strong position to be the Democratic nominee.

The Arizona race is a top target for Republicans looking to take control of the Senate, which Democrats hold 51-49, including Sinema and two other independents who generally vote with Democrats.

“I think the key is getting out and just understanding the issues that aren’t just affecting Republicans, but also independents, Democrats,” Lamb said. “Look, as a senator I would be representing all Arizonans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.