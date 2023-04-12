Close
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder near downtown Phoenix

Apr 12, 2023, 9:09 AM

PHOENIX – A homeowner shot and killed an intruder near downtown Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a residence near Seventh and Portland streets around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man with a gunshot wound in a third-story bedroom, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, died of his injuries.

“Early information indicates the man unlawfully entered the homeowner’s residence, made threats and continued to aggressively approach the homeowner. The homeowner discharged a firearm, striking the man, and called police,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a press release.

No arrests were made. When the investigation is finished, police will submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

