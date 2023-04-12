Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Turkey legs and monster trucks: Maricopa County Fair returns to Phoenix this week

Apr 12, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Fair)

PHOENIX — The weather is warm, the rides are back and there are plenty of shows to check out at the Arizona State Fairgrounds this week.

The Maricopa County Fair returns to Phoenix for five days, starting Wednesday from 4-10 p.m.

Visitors can jump on the Giant Wheel, the Crown Carousel and any of the 35 rides through Sunday.

Admission is $10 each day, but children seven years old and younger are free of charge. The fair will be free for everyone to enter on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is $12.

Among the entertainment options included with admission are live shark encounters, monster truck and demo cross shows at the Grand Stand Arena, Suzy Haner’s Hypnosis shows and live music and dancers.

Turkey legs, deep-fried coffee, caramel apples and mac-and-cheese dogs are among the unique food items found around the carnival.

The fair partnered with the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and visitors can get in for free by bringing in non-perishable foods on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Five items — such as pasta, peanut butter and canned goods — equates to one admission ticket.

Event schedules, hours of operation and ticket specials can be found online.

