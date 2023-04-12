Hikers find dead body at Arizona watering hole over the weekend

PHOENIX — Three hikers found a dead body at an Arizona watering hole over the weekend, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Saturday to the location near Bumble Bee off Interstate 17 and discovered the naked body, which was partially submerged in water and mud.

Personal items belonging to the victim were found near the watering hole as well as other possible physical evidence, YCSO said in a press release.

The body, which was found about 50 miles north of metro Phoenix, has yet to be identified.

Detectives are investigating the death.

No other information was available.

