Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Memorial service for Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder to be held in Chandler

Apr 10, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

Jack Holder (Photos via Facebook/Pearl Harbor National Memorial)...

Jack Holder (Photos via Facebook/Pearl Harbor National Memorial)

(Photos via Facebook/Pearl Harbor National Memorial)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A public memorial service for Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder, who died at age 101 earlier this year, will be held in Chandler this week.

Holder’s life will be celebrated in a ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Church at 1595 S. Alma School Road, between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Germann Road, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services said in a press release Monday.

Doors to the church, where memorabilia honoring the World War II hero’s legacy will be on display, are set to open at noon.

Holder, who died Feb. 24 at the Chandler Regional Medical Center, will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Holder was born in 1921 to a farming family in East Texas and joined the Navy in 1940 when he was 18. He was on duty at Ford Island within Oahu’s Pearl Harbor when Japanese aircraft bombed the U.S. naval base there on Dec. 7, 1941.

RELATED STORIES

“I saw the [USS] Oklahoma turn turtle-up, I saw guys swimming through burning oil in the water,” he told KTAR News 92.3 FM in 2020.

“I guess the most vivid remembrance I have is thinking ‘God, please don’t let me die in this ditch.’”

Over 2,000 U.S. military personnel, including more than 1,000 aboard the USS Arizona, were killed in the attack, prompting the country to enter World War II.

Holder went on to fly more than 100 missions during the war, including at the Battle of Midway.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial said Holder was awarded two distinguished flying cross medals, six air medals, a presidential citation and six commendation medals in his Navy career before being honorably discharged in 1948.

Holder then flew for 25 years as a corporate and commercial pilot, took up golf and moved to a Chandler retirement community. He also became an avid WWII educator and became a regular at Pearl Harbor commemorations and museums and schools, according to Darlene Tyron, a close friend of Holder’s and executor of his estate.

Holder published a memoir titled “Fear, Adrenaline, and Excitement” in 2016.

In December 2021, Valley nonprofit Grounded No More took the war hero on an honor flight out of Mesa’s Falcon Field to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Thurs...

Kevin Stone

Report released on cause of Maricopa County Election Day ballot issues

The findings of an independent investigation into 2022 Election Day ballot-printing issues in Maricopa County were released Monday.

13 hours ago

(AP Photo/Randy Hoeft)...

KTAR.com

Temperature in Phoenix reaches 90 degrees for the first time in 2023

For the first time this year, the temperature officially reached 90 degrees in Phoenix on Monday.

13 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Kevin Stone

Arizona exempt from ruling on abortion drug because of prior lawsuit, AG Mayes says

Arizona is not subject to a federal judge's ruling that could ban the use of an abortion-inducing drug because of a prior lawsuit, Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police)...

KTAR.com

Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after abducting woman, Chandler police pursuit

Police in Chandler said a man fatally shot himself in a driveway after forcing a woman into his truck and taking off with her early Monday.

13 hours ago

(KTAR News/Colton Krolak)...

Colton Krolak

Here’s a look inside working at a Valley police dispatch center

We sent a reporter to a police dispatch center to learn about training, what the job looks like and how those interested can get started.

13 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Memorial service for Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder to be held in Chandler